The Alaska Goldpanners were fit to be tied on the opening night of the 2022 summer baseball season.
On a beautiful night for baseball at Growden Memorial Field, the Kenai Peninsula Oilers rallied to score the tying run in the top of the ninth inning and the game ended in a 3-3 tie after nine innings.
Goldpanner right fielder Sean Rimmer hit a two-run homer into a stiff breeze to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning to put the Panners ahead 3-1, but Peninsula rallied to single tallies in the seventh and ninth inning to square the score.
The Panners had an excellent chance to score more runs in the seventh and eighth innings but four runners were thrown out on the basepaths. Two were caught stealing and two others were picked off on some crazy baserunning plays.
The Panners had nine of 11 batters reach base in those two innings, but none of them could find
Goldpanner pitchers Ian Torpay, Matt Pinal and West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann allowed seven hits while recording 11 strikeouts.
North Pole graduate Alex Garcia was one of three Goldpanners who came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win it, but he grounded out to short.
Four of Peninsula’s seven hits were of the infield variety including both singles in the top of the ninth that produced the tying run.
All three of the Goldpanners’ runs came in the third inning.
Dominic Hughes led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. After stealing second base, Hughes scored on a two-out single by catcher Rafael Flores. Rimmer followed by blasting a two-run home over the left field wall.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 6:30 tonight and will conclude their three-game series at 6:30 on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to go seven innings.