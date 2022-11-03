Lohrke

Efforts by the Alaska Goldpanners to rejoin the Alaska Baseball League have stalled for another year, with Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke left questioning the sincerity of the league’s invitation.

“They emailed us an invitation with their terms,” Lohrke said. “I reviewed the terms with our board, I was asked to clarify some elements, and after I emailed back to do so — to clarify the elements in the offer — I received an email saying they accepted our denial of league membership and would move forward without us for the 2024 season.”

