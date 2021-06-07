The Alaska Goldpanners were hot on offense early on and Noah Turely continued his torrid start to the season, but it wasn’t enough to move over .500.
After taking a three run lead early Saturday evening over the Kenai Peninsula Oilers, the Panners were ultimately defeated in extra innings to fall to 1-2 on the year.
The game was scheduled to go seven innings, but was forced to eight with the score tied 5-5 at that point. Turley was as dominant as he’s been to start the year as he went 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI’s including his fifth home run in just three games. Ian Torpey of Northern Colorado was excellent in relief as he pitched two hitless, walkless innings while striking out three. Unfortunately, Bryce Armstrong had already given up two runs while reliever Elijah Davis gave up two hits and three earned runs in just one inning of work.
Things started off well for the Panners as David Martin’s RBI single in the first inning scored Grady Morgan before Ryan Pierce’s RBI single scored Martin right after to make it a 2-0 game. Kenai’s Grant Roosma’s single scored John Olmstead in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to one.
Turely’s RBI single in the second inning scored Dominic Hughes to make it a 4-1 game after that, but the Oilers added two runs in the bottom of the third to trim the deficit back to one.
Things went scoreless the rest of the way until the seventh inning when Turley’s solo homer made it a 5-3 game in favor of the Panners and put them in position to win the game. Olmstead’s sacrifice fly to score Cole Hage mad it 5-4, however, and Andrew Sojka’s RBI triple scored Bryce Marsh to tie the game and send it to extras.
The Panners couldn’t add a run in the top of the eighth and Owen Christy’s RBI single scored Ben Grunberg to give the Oilers the walk-off win.
The third game of the series was played on Sunday. The Panners will play the Oilers again Monday before being off until Thursday when they’ll return home to Growden Park for the first time in two years.
