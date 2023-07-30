The Alaska Goldpanners had a wildly successful summer by most measures. Yet the way it ended, with two-straight losses to a team they’d already beaten convincingly twice in the Medford Rogues, may leave something to be desired.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first inning. The Goldpanners’ batters took to the box first, with Karl Peters grounding out and Eric Smelko popping out to short right field. Donovan Ratfield got on base with a single, but Logan Drummond’s strikeout ended the side of the inning.
Fortunately for the Panners, the Rogues went three up, three down with a pair of ground outs and a strikeout produced by starting pitcher Parker Smith.
Still, the visitors didn’t help themselves much in the second inning, as Logan Reddemann grounded out and Cade Liefer and Koby Williams flew out to the outfield.
Smith, a right-hander from Gonzaga, got himself out of a pinch in the bottom of the second after a couple of singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Rogues with just one out. Smith kept the door shut with a strikeout and a ground out to end the inning.
The Panners broke the seal in the top of the third inning. Nathan Ewing hit a leadoff single, then Smith, pulling double duty, managed a walk. Peters grounded out as the two runners advanced, and Smelko hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Ewing. Ratfield then beat a throw to first, effectively scoring Smith with two outs. Drummond struck out again to end the inning with Alaska leading 2-0.
Infielder Alex Garcia took over for Smith on the mound to start the third inning, and the Rogues took advantage in short order. After a fly out to center, the hosts recorded a single, then a wild pitch advanced that runner to second base. A triple from Tyler Horner scored the first runner, and a passed ball on a walk scored Horner to tie the game at 2-2. Garcia was able to get out of the inning with no further damage.
An inning later, the Rogues continued their offensive momentum when the Goldpanners couldn’t. Medford put runners on the corners, and a sacrifice fly gave them their first lead of the game. A double scored a runner from first base, as he just beat the tag at home plate. That runner advanced on a wild pitch before scoring with a sacrifice fly, and a walk put runners in the corners again. A chopper that Peters corralled and threw to first ended the inning with the Goldpanners trailing 5-2.
The Panners began the fifth inning in a hole but responded admirably. A line drive by Ewing led to a double play, leaving the visitors perilously close to ending the inning. But Peters singled and was followed by Smelko doing the same. Ratfield then bombed an RBI-double to send Peters home. Drummond was walked to load the bases, and Reddemann beat a throw to the bag to score Smelko and keep the bases full. Liefer was then walked to send Ratfield home for the tying run.
The Rogues switched pitchers, prompting a flyout to finally end the side of the inning. Spencer Sullivan retook the lead for the home team with a leadoff home run, his first of the season. Garcia walked a pair of batters with one out in between, and a passed ball on a low pitch scored a runner from third. Drummond stopped the bleeding by catching a fly out to center and getting the throw to home plate in time for the tag and third out.
Ewing opened the sixth inning with a leadoff single but got forced out at second base as Garcia reached first on fielder’s choice. A dropped ball in the infield led to runners on the corners. Peters stole second and advanced to third after a wild throw to second base while Garcia came home. A pair of outs ended the top of the inning with Alaska trailing 7-6.
The Panners switched pitchers again, this time to Smelko who immediately forced a pair of fly outs separated by a strikeout, as Medford went three up, three down.
Drummond flew out to right field to open the seventh, but Reddemann knocked a double, putting the tying run in scoring position before Liefer hit a single. Williams hit a line drive to the first baseman, which turned into a double play to end the inning after Liefer was tagged.
The Rogues loaded the bases and extended their lead with a sacrifice fly, then an RBI-single scored another while filling the corners. The hosts tacked on one more run on a ball put into play with a groundout before a flyout sent the Panners into the penultimate inning trailing 10-6.
The Goldpanners advanced runners to second and third with two outs, but a fly out ended any momentum. Smelko switched pitching hands, and another runner scored on a passed ball. An RBI single allowed the Rogues to double the Panners’ score. Liefer took over for Smelko, and his time on the bump ended quickly after a double play.
The Panners’ first two batters of the ninth inning both struck out before Cole Philip came in as a pinch hitter. He put a ball into play after an extended stay at the plate but was tagged out as he tried to reach second base.
With the loss, the Goldpanners finished the season 32-9 while the Rogues advanced to 34-13, as the two teams split the series 2-2.