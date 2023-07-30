Goldpanners

The Panners split a season-ending series 2-2 with the Medford Rogues, ending with a 32-9 season overall for the Fairbanks team. Seen here is Jackson Frankovich sprinting home following a wild pitch on July 19.

The Alaska Goldpanners had a wildly successful summer by most measures. Yet the way it ended, with two-straight losses to a team they’d already beaten convincingly twice in the Medford Rogues, may leave something to be desired.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first inning. The Goldpanners’ batters took to the box first, with Karl Peters grounding out and Eric Smelko popping out to short right field. Donovan Ratfield got on base with a single, but Logan Drummond’s strikeout ended the side of the inning.

