The Goldpanners unloaded an offensive barrage on the San Francisco Seals in a 17-1 victory on Saturday night.
Hometown pitcher Andrew Troppmann would take the mound for the Goldpanners tonight in hopes to make it another win over the San Francisco Seals in game two of a four game series.
Karl Peters would continue to stay hot for the Panners in this game as he would hit a solo home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the first to make the game 1-0.
The early fireworks would continue for the Panners as they would add on another run thanks to a solo shot from Logan Reddemann to make the game 2-0 in the bottom of the second.
A fielder's choice would give the Seals a run in the top of the fourth to get back within one run.
With the lead now at 2-1 the Panners would look to get the bats going again. Eddie Alfaro would rise to the occasion with a two-run RBI single to make the game 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The scoring wouldn't stop there as Reddeman drove in another with a single to make the score 5-1. The Panners would add on one more run thanks to a hit-by-pitch on Nate Ewing. The score would now stand at 6-1.
After scoring four runs in the fifth, the Panners would get right back to work in the sixth. Evan Scalley would start the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to make the score 7-1. Alfaro would drive in two as he would crank a single to increase the lead to 9-1. Finally, Nate Ewing would drive in two more runs to make it a 11-1 ballgame.
In the bottom of the seventh the Goldpanners would add on six more runs. Logan Wimberly would hit a three-run home run to make the score 14-1.
The blowout would continue when Nate Ewing would drive in another run with a single. Karl Peters would follow that up with a RBI of his own. Eric Smelko would cap off the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly to put the Panners up 17-1.
Andrew Troppmann would go on to finish the game on the mound earning himself a complete game as well as seven strikeouts on the night.
The Goldpanners and Seals will be back on the field for game three on Sunday at 2p.m.