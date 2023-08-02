Goldpanners

Tyler Stone celebrates Sunday, June 18, in the dust storm at home as Logan Wimberly scores a third run following a couple errors on a hit by Eddie Alfaro during the third inning of Game One.

Two separate nine-game winning streaks in the back half of the season, an eight-game string of wins earlier on, and a victory in the famed Midnight Sun Game made for a pretty successful season for the Alaska Goldpanners. In fact, even without a postseason tournament, the 2023 campaign could be declared as historically successful.

Fairbanks’ resident summer baseball team compiled 30 wins for a fourth-straight season and posted a seventh consecutive winning season. The Panners’ 33-9 record gave them their best winning percentage (78.5%) since the 1980 season, according to records obtained from the organization.

