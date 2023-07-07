The Panners took on a collection of players Thursday from the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League for their first game back in Fairbanks following a tournament in Canada. The amateur team is a mix of players from the Icemen, the Pirates, the Spruce, the Blizzards and others.
The Goldpanners were looking for some redemption after losing their last game of the Grand Forks Tournament and found that in an 11-3 win. The Panners had Raymond Padilla on the mound for the game against the amateurs. He had seven complete innings of work allowing only one hit. Andrew Troppmann saw some mound time as well, allowing three runs, but he successfully closed out the game in this win.