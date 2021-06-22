It was a wild and crazy week for the Alaska Goldpanners. A Covid shutdown, a rained out game, a player leaving the team, it was all a lot to handle.
Handle it they did, though, and they closed the week out with a big win before their biggest game of the year.
Bryce Armstrong pitched a complete-game shutout, Chase Rodriguez had a multi-hit game, and the Alaska Goldpanners defeated the Everett Merchants 3-0 on Sunday. The win moved the ‘Panners to 8-5 on the year on the eve of the much anticipated 116th Midnight Sun Game.
Armstrong, a recent addition to the roster, was absolutely fantastic. In nine innings of work, he allowed six hits, walked one batter, and struck out four while keeping the Merchants off the board. Rodriguez finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk as the only ‘Panner to collect multiple hits. Alaska had seven hits as a team.
The Goldpanners got most of their scoring done early as they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Kaden Hogan’s RBI single scored Rodriguez to secure the first run while Luke Glascoe’s RBI single scored Carson Gross the next at-bat.
Alaska added their third run in the fourth inning when Grady Morgan’s sacrifice fly managed to score Hogan to give the game it’s 3-0 score.
It was a nice end of a challenging week for Alaska. They had two games canceled on Monday and Tuesday after multiple players tested positive for Covid-19, had their Wednesday game postponed due to rain and lightning, and then had a player leave the team after opting to fly home to Utah following a positive Covid-19 test. Still, they went 3-1 on the field this week and continued their strong play.
Most importantly, they were able to make it to Monday, the most important night of the year.
Monday marked the 116th annual Midnight Sun Game. Due to Covid-19, last year’s game was canceled, making Monday the first MSG game in two years. The game began at 10 p.m., but ended after press time. The ‘Panners will play the Merchants Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings this week. Each of those games will begin at 6:30 p.m..
