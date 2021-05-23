It may have been a rough week overall for the North Pole Patriots, but it ended just the way they wanted.
After dropping two consecutive games this week, including a 5-0 conference loss to Monroe on Tuesday, the Patriots were back with a vengeance on Saturday with a 16-0 win over Delta at Newby Field. The Pats are now 7-3 overall.
It was a strong statement win as North Pole attempts to get back on track. The biggest statement, however, came from the Patriot’s mound as Alex Garcia and Ethan Clifford combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter. Garcia struck out five batters while walking two over four innings and Clifford struck out two in one.
The North Pole offense was just as impressive as Garcia went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI’s. Clifford (2-for-3, one run, one RBI), Brayden Grorud (2-for-3, two runs, two RBI’s) and Nic Jones (1-for-3, one run, three RBI’s) also had standout days at the plate. The Patriots committed zero errors in the game while Delta committed eight.
North Pole was hot early as Clifford’s RBI single scored Garcia in the bottom of the first to get the scoring started. Grorud followed that up with a two-run RBI triple to scored Clifford and Ethan Frollo. The next at-bat, Jones’ RBI ground out scored Grorud and the Patriots took a 4-0 lead into the second inning.
The scoring didn’t slow down in the second as Garcia reached first on an error that scored Josh Dutra to give the Pats five runs. Frollo’s sacrifice fly after that scored Noah Perkins and Garcia scored on an error the next at-bat to make it 7-0 North Pole.
In the third, the Patriots stayed hot. Dutra picked up an RBI triple that scored Conner Lanser to make it an eight run advantage, Devon Clark scored on a passed ball, and Garcia’s RBI double to score Perkins made it 10-0 NPHS.
It was the fourth inning where the Pats really piled it on, though. A two-run RBI single from Jones scored Frollo and Grorud to make it 12-0, and Perkins’ two-run RBI double later in the inning scored Jones and Colin Drumhiller to make it 14-0. The final runs of the game came when Garcia hit a two-run home run to score himself and Perkins and give the game it’s final score.
North Pole will play Hutchison Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Newby while Delta is off until their regional tournament next weekend.
