Eddie Alfaro

Mark Lindberg photo

Eddie Alfaro, shown here batting during a home game June 16, had one of the few notable performances (2-2 batting) in Sunday’s loss to the Everett Merchants.

 Mark Lindberg

Saturday, the Goldpanners were able to hang on and win crucial back-to-back games and put themselves in a semifinal game. Game 6 for the Goldpanners was versus the Everett Merchants, who they had lost to in their second game at the tournament, 7-6.

Since the Merchants were the higher-seeded team for Sunday’s game, they were designated home and for the first time in three games, the Panners were the visiting team. On the mound, Logan Reddemann made his pitching debut for the Goldpanners. After only pitching an inning, Daniel Sotelo would take the ball from Reddemann in the bottom of the second.