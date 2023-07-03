Saturday, the Goldpanners were able to hang on and win crucial back-to-back games and put themselves in a semifinal game. Game 6 for the Goldpanners was versus the Everett Merchants, who they had lost to in their second game at the tournament, 7-6.
Since the Merchants were the higher-seeded team for Sunday’s game, they were designated home and for the first time in three games, the Panners were the visiting team. On the mound, Logan Reddemann made his pitching debut for the Goldpanners. After only pitching an inning, Daniel Sotelo would take the ball from Reddemann in the bottom of the second.
The Merchants would get the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off an RBI walk to Kai Alberghini, 1-0. The score continued to rise as back-to-back walks were dealt out by Sotelo putting the Panners down 2-0 already.
Lukas Delisle would make it a 3-0 game after adding an RBI single.
After that hit, Daniel Sotelo retired from the mound and Andrew Troppmann would come into a bases loaded, no-out scenario. However, Troppmann would quickly deal out a four-pitch walk and the score would continue to rise, 4-0. Aaron Barber got his first RBIs of the day with a two-run single to put the Merchants up 6-0. Another RBI single by Jack Johnson added to the lead, 7-0. Kai Alberghini kept poured it on too with a two-run RBI double making the hole for the Panners, 9-0.
The Goldpanner bats were quiet as the Merchants maintained their momentum and tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth. Aaron Barber put the Merchants up double digits with an RBI double, 10-0.
The Panners could not get their bats going and were held to only four hits and no runs in the 10-0 loss. The 10-0 deficit in the seven inning activated the 10-run rule. The Goldpanners now make their way home to play the Adult Amateur Baseball League at 6:30 p.m. July 6.