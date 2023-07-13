Logan Drummond

Logan Drummond was the starting pitcher Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and had eight strikeouts in game two of a five-game series against the California Halos.

 Tessa Lindberg

The Goldpanners were led to a 3-0 victory behind strong pitching performances from Logan Drummond and Mason Schmidt. Drummond started the game for the Goldpanners and mowed down Halos from the start.

Drummond racked up 8 strikeouts in four innings pitched. He was followed in relief by Schmidt who would be just as dominant in relief, he would go five complete innings and rack up 8 strikeouts of his own.