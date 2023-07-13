The Goldpanners were led to a 3-0 victory behind strong pitching performances from Logan Drummond and Mason Schmidt. Drummond started the game for the Goldpanners and mowed down Halos from the start.
Drummond racked up 8 strikeouts in four innings pitched. He was followed in relief by Schmidt who would be just as dominant in relief, he would go five complete innings and rack up 8 strikeouts of his own.
The Goldpanners had a slow start on offense until Eddie Alfaro launched a towering home run over the left field fence the bottom of the 3rd inning to give the Goldpanners a 1-0 lead.
Karl Peters would add on another run for the Goldpanners in the bottom of the 4th by producing a RBI single to make it 2-0.
Koby Williams scored the third and final run for the Goldpanners when he blasted a home run of his own in the bottom of the 5th to make it 3-0. With this win, the Panners improved their home game record to 16-3.
The Goldpanners have won the first two games of the five game series against the Halos. The team will be back in action on Thursday, July 13 for game three of the series. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m with the Local Rotary Clubs as the game day sponsors.