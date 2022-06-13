If you happened to be at Growden Memorial Park to watch Alaska’s 5-4 win over the Ventura County Pirates on Sunday evening, then you were treated to a defensive play by Goldpanners third baseman Tate Shimao that’s every bit as good as anything ESPN’s SportsCenter could track down for its nightly Top 10.
Ventura County’s Lee Brandzel led off the second inning with a line drive down the third baseline that Shimao not only slid to his right in order to stop but then threw across the entirety of the diamond to record the out.
“I was just hoping the ball didn’t hop off the dirt and go into left field,” said Shimao, who will be a freshman at USC this fall. “And then I didn’t really think about it but just threw it as hard as I could from that position.”
Another Goldpanners’ defensive gem kept at least one run from scoring in the top of the fourth inning. The Pirates’ Ryan Camacho singled with the bases loaded, but instead of throwing to home —where the throw would have been too late to keep Andrew Buglino from scoring — right fielder Sean Rimmer threw to Shimao, who caught Nolan Lingley in a rundown. Lee Brandzel still had a chance to score, but Marty Munoz used his speed to lunge and tag out Lingley before the second Pirates run could cross the plate.
“It’s been winning us games,” field manager Mark Lindsey said of his defense, which has helped the Panners to a 3-0-1 start.
Of course, runs help, and those were provided in the first inning by Rafael Flores, who scored on a passed ball, and Sean Rimmer, who hit a bloop single to right and scored on a single by Brock Rudy.
Cayden Clark worked his way around the bases after being hit by a pitch in the second. The Panners added two more runs in the third with Rudy doubling, Shimao being hit by a pitch and Clark driving them in with a double to the gap in left.