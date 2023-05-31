The 2022-23 high school sports season comes to an end this weekend when the Alaska School Activities Association holds its First National Bank state boys baseball and girls softball tournaments.
Six teams representing the Interior will vie in the tournaments, spread from Sitka to Wasilla.
The West Valley boys and girls are scheduled to compete in the Division I baseball and softball tournaments, while the North Pole boys and girls are set for the Division II tournaments.
Monroe Catholic also will compete in the DII baseball tournament and Delta Junction is participating in the DII softball event.
Both softball tournaments will be held at the Cartee Softball Complex in Anchorage.
The Division I baseball tournament is scheduled to be played at Moller Field in Sitka, while the Division II tournament is at Wasilla High School.
The baseball tournaments use a single elimination bracket to determine the champion with a consolation bracket to decide third through sixth place.
West Valley, the No. 2 seed from the Railbelt Conference, will open its bid for a state title against the Chugiak Mustangs, the second seed from the Cook Inlet Conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Other first-round games feature South Anchorage against Eagle River, Colony vs. Juneau Douglas and host Sitka against Service.
The West Valley-Chugiak winner takes on the Sitka-Service winner at 7 p.m. Friday in the second semifinal contest of the day. The Colony-Juneau winner will meet the South Anchorage-Eagle River winner in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.
The semifinal winners will square off against in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
If West Valley falls in its opening round contest, the Wolfpack will play in a consolation round game at 1 p.m. Friday.
Monroe Catholic will open the Division II tournament in Wasilla with a 10 a.m. Thursday game against Kenai Central. Monroe is the No. 2 seed from the Mid Alaska Conference, while Kenai is the third seed from the South Central Conference.
North Pole, the MAC’s No. 1 seed, will begin its quest for a state title at 3:30 p.m. when the Patriots go up against Houston.
Other first round games include Kodiak against Petersburg at 12:30 p.m. and Palmer against Soldotna at 6 p.m.
The Monroe-Kenai winner faces the Kodiak-Petersburg winner in the first semifinal contest at 3:30 p.m. Friday, while the North Pole-Houston winner takes on the Palmer-Soldotna winner at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Semifinal winners play in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Should North Pole or Monroe lose in the opening round, they would play consolation round games earlier in the day on Friday.
With just six teams in each softball tournament, a different format is used to determine the state champions.
Teams are split into groups of three for the opening day of play on Thursday. The results of those games will determine seeding into a double-elimination bracket that starts Friday and eventually determines who wins the big prize Saturday afternoon.
The Division II championship game is at 2:45 p.m. Saturday and the Division I title contest is at 5 p.m.
West Valley is in Pool B of the Division I tournament and will face South Anchorage and Bettye Davis East at 12:15 and 2:45 p.m., respectively, on Thursday. Colony, Chugiak and Service are competing in Pool A.
The winner in each pool gets a first-round bye in Friday’s double-elimination bracket, while the second place teams in each pool play the third place teams from the opposite pool in the opening round.
The North Pole girls will face Kodiak and Juneau in Pool A Division II play on Thursday. Game times are set for 12:15 and 5 p.m.
Delta Junction takes on Sitka and Kenai in Pool B action at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m..
Seeding into the double-elimination championship bracket is the same as it is in Division I.
A team could play as many as seven games en route to the state title.