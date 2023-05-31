North Pole vs. Monroe Catholic

Photo by Monica Clifford

The North Pole Patriots beat the Monroe Catholic Rams 6-1 on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 Photo by Monica Clifford

The 2022-23 high school sports season comes to an end this weekend when the Alaska School Activities Association holds its First National Bank state boys baseball and girls softball tournaments.

Six teams representing the Interior will vie in the tournaments, spread from Sitka to Wasilla.