About eight miles from downtown Omaha, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Charles Schwab Field and the tournament dubbed the “Greatest Show on Dirt” lies another lesser-known ballpark in the same metropolitan area.
This is where a team of high school All-Stars hailing from Interior Alaska found themselves over the weekend. They gained exposure, experience against a higher level of competition, and a feel for what playing at the next level is like.
The Alaska Interior Baseball Club’s 18U team, the Blizzards, went 0-4-1 during their time at the Pathway Omaha tournament. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t come away closer to each other and more aware of their standing in relation to the national landscape.
“For all the guys looking to play college baseball, they’re seeing their actual competition right here playing in these tournaments with guys from all over the country,” head coach Jim Fischer said. “At home, they’re all big fish, they’re the best around. But when they come here, they see everyone can throw it 80 miles per hour.”
The Blizzards’ season began on a JUCO field — a locale that fit their hard-nosed, and perhaps underestimated, ethos. Still, Jim Fischer said Iowa Western Community College’s Doc Ross Field, devoid of permafrost, was the nicest they had ever played on.
As part of an experience that mixes “geographic diversity along with top level competition,” the Blizzards stayed in dorms on a college campus and made the short trip across state borders to watch and perhaps draw inspiration from a memorable pitching duel between LSU and Wake Forest at the College World Series.
It all gave them a taste of what they can expect from collegiate competition and what they need to do to reach that level. The Blizzards currently have two college commits — Connor Lanser and Logan Fischer. The former is headed to Calvin University — a Division III school in Grand Rapids, Michigan — and the latter to Valley City State University, which is an NAIA program in North Dakota.
The message they and others have learned and may share with teammates is that it takes more work to be recruited out of Alaska, particularly the interior, than most other places in the United States. Logan Fischer — advanced beyond his years in his knowledge of collegiate athletics recruiting — prepared himself by spending dozens of hours conducting firsthand and secondary research on the landscape, as he emailed dozens of coaches before weighing his offers.
Lanser, meanwhile, has much of his extended family in Michigan, which added to his comfort level in visiting and committing to Calvin University.
Two other members of the 18U squad, Gabe Angaiak and Miles Fowler, have ambitious college plans of their own. Both will be attending the University of Notre Dame, where Angaiak will be majoring in architecture and Fowler in chemical engineering. While Fowler is content to put his athletic focus on club hockey, Angaiak is intent on continuing his baseball career in some form or fashion when he reaches South Bend, Indiana.
“I’ll definitely try to walk on,” Angaiak said. “If things don’t work out with their travel team, I’ve talked a little bit to the assistant coach just over the phone about opportunities to be a bullpen catcher or a statistic analyst. There’s a lot more opportunities than other schools.”
While both were dubious about their chances of getting admitted at one point, their decisions to apply were helped by the fact that each had familial connections to their future university. Angaiak’s parents are both Fighting Irish alums, and Fowler’s sister attended the school. The weekend in the Midwest gave them a better idea of the region they’ll spend the next four years in.
Along with likely having less familiarity with their opponents than any other team, the Blizzards had to contend with a number of other factors at the Pathway Omaha tournament. They brought a smaller roster to maximize playing time due to the cost of the 3,000 mile trip. That bit them when a couple players faced injuries, and fatigue set in with doubleheaders and so many games fit into an extended weekend.
Compounding that was the Midwest summer heat bringing sweltering temperatures the Frontier State natives were unaccustomed to. The time difference was particularly harsh for the 8 a.m. Central Time games, and jet lag couldn’t have helped.
Not to mention, this tournament was the first time the team had played together, as many of them attend different high schools, ranging from Monroe Catholic in Fairbanks to as far as Wasilla and Sitka. Still, they did not lean on excuses, instead relishing the opportunity to test themselves against their lower 48 compatriots.
“Seeing competition like this is great,” Angaiak said. “In Fairbanks and North Pole, the highest velocity we see on the mound is probably upper 70s, touching 80 [miles per hour]. So seeing that on the regular with our first couple teams we played was nice to see.”
Part of the appeal of the event was the ability to interact with college coaches and scouts and be around the college game.
“It’s way harder to get recruited out of Alaska,” Jim Fischer said. “A lot of it’s up to the player and coach to endorse and push and get those contacts made. And (it’s helpful) just for us to come out here and make contacts. I’ve talked to a lot of college coaches, same with the players….You have to do this if you want to play the next level coming from the interior.”
That’s important for athletes like Ryan Martinez, a senior-to-be who is interested in being recruited and potentially playing in college. Along with other players, Martinez got to complete drills and testing in front of college coaches on Saturday morning, the Blizzards’ day off.
“In Alaska it’s tough,” Martinez said. “You’ve got to reach out a lot with there not being a lot of scouts there.”
He and a few other current high schoolers on the Alaska Interior Baseball Club’s 18U team can take that feedback and the wise counsel of his elder teammates as they weigh their futures on the diamond.
“I feel like if you want to get scouted from Alaska, a lot of things have to come into place,” Fowler said. “You just have to work harder for it.”
A common through line or message is that it helps Alaskan players hoping to be recruited to rely on relationships (as Gabe, Miles, Connor did) and be a self-starter and get the ball rolling by reaching out to coaches directly.
The Blizzards hope their trials, tribulations and overall experience in Omaha and Council Bluffs will prepare each of them for their next season, whether in high school or college, while providing valuable perspective.
“Losing like that is just not fun whatsoever,” Logan Fischer said.
They took their lumps now, despite coming close to winning a few games, to either rise further above their competition in Alaska or acclimate to the collegiate competition.