The Alaska Interior Baseball Club began play in the Pathway Omaha tournament on Thursday in Nebraska, losing its first game of the season 8-4 to Michaels Toyota, of Bellevue, Washington.
The Alaska squad’s first game united them against a level of superior play they are unaccustomed to, but eager to match up against.
The game broke out of its early morning nadir after both teams passed through the opening two innings scoreless with just one hit between them. Too soon in the game, the Blizzards fell behind, caught up, but defense couldn’t match pace with their opponents’ offense.
Michaels Toyota broke the game open with a three-run third inning highlighted by four stolen bases and three-straight hits into left field to score as many runs.
“While seeing really quality pitching, we didn’t string together enough hits,” head coach Jim Fischer said. “We had one good inning where we got some guys on, had four runs in one inning, which was awesome, then it kinda died off as we were swinging at some bad pitches.”
Undaunted, the Blizzards put together an even more complete third inning offensively. Simeon Langer was hit by a pitch to advance to first base and took second on a passed ball.
Wyatt Walling then put a ball into play in the infield, and an overthrow to first base sent the pair to second and third, respectively.
Dominic Martinez was walked to load the bases with no outs, and two batters later, Logan Fischer sent a two-RBI double on the line past the third baseman to draw the Blizzards near.
Gabe Angaiak followed and sent another couple home with a two-RBI single to give the Blizzards a 4-3 lead before their next two batters struck out.
Michaels Toyota found a quick response, scoring four runs of their own in the top of the fourth. After runners advanced to second and third on an error, a two-RBI double put Michaels Toyota back ahead with no outs, forcing an Alaska timeout.
The Blizzards switched pitchers from starter Connor Lanser to Joshua Gluth, and Gluth walked his first batter to load the bases. Another two-RBI single followed, but Gluth struck one batter out, the Blizzards tagged a base runner attempting to steal third for the second out, and Gluth struck out another with the bases loaded. That sent the Blizzards to the bottom of the fourth trailing 7-4.
The Blizzards went three up, three down in the fourth, and both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning despite each getting multiple runners on base. Michaels Toyota tacked on another run in the top of the sixth inning, with a batter hitting a double, stealing third, then coming home when the Blizzards committed an error trying to throw him out as he took third.
“That’s what we went over in our postgame meeting was these guys are going to take every base they get, steal every base they get until they get caught,” Jim Fischer said. “Every booted ball, they’re taking an extra base.”
In need of last-ditch offense in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, the Blizzards fell short. Angaiak popped out to the shortstop, but Ethan Clifford got on base with a walk. Miles Fowler then got on with a single, but Clifford was thrown out at second on the same play. Michaels Toyota’s third baseman made an impressive grab on Lanser’s line drive to record the third out and end the six-inning game.
The Blizzards took some positives and lessons from their first game together and even more from the experience itself, which puts them in Omaha, the same city as the current College World Series, and gives them an opportunity to see what those at the next level are doing, from onfield practices to living in dorms. The tournament is also giving the Blizzards a taste of how they match up with their peers nationally.
“Just the competition down here, I feel like we got a good read of the teams down here which is pretty beneficial to us,” Lanser said.
And they could see this morning’s foe again later this summer in tournament play in Seattle.
Until then, they’ll look to garner more experience and familiarity with each other and this level of play as they enter a weekend full of games in the Midwest.
“Every conversation I’ve had with every one of these guys, they’re so happy to be out of Alaska and playing mega competition,” Jim Fischer said.