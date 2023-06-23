Blizzard at bat

Gabe Angaiak (9) steps up to the plate Thursday in the Alaska Interior Baseball Club’s first game of the season in Omaha, Nebraska, in the Pathway Omaha tournament.

Gavin Struve photo

The Alaska Interior Baseball Club began play in the Pathway Omaha tournament on Thursday in Nebraska, losing its first game of the season 8-4 to Michaels Toyota, of Bellevue, Washington.

The Alaska squad’s first game united them against a level of superior play they are unaccustomed to, but eager to match up against.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve9@icloud.com.