'Panners clinic

Jaclyn Mitchell/Daily News-Miner

The Goldpannners put on a two-day clinic for local youth.

 Photo by Jaclyn Mitchell/Daily News-Miner

The Goldpanners baseball team conducted two clinics on the grounds of the Carlson Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A clinic in the morning was planned for 16 boys aged 13–19 who were of age to play American Legion baseball. The clinic in the afternoon was for boys aged 8–12. However, because the clinic only had four players in the younger age bracket, sponsors merged the two clinics.

