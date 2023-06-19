The Goldpanners baseball team conducted two clinics on the grounds of the Carlson Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A clinic in the morning was planned for 16 boys aged 13–19 who were of age to play American Legion baseball. The clinic in the afternoon was for boys aged 8–12. However, because the clinic only had four players in the younger age bracket, sponsors merged the two clinics.
On Wednesday, clinic ballplayers played the Goldpanners in an exhibition game. The younger boys participated in the game as bat boys.
Staff for the clinic was provided by the Goldpanners coaching staff and Alaska Wild Legion baseball coordinator Ray Pulsifer.
The clinic focused on what college coaches expected from ball players. The coaches also taught the players techniques and fundamentals.
“The Goldpanners are great cooperat[ors], and every year we have an all-star game against them. It’s a lot of fun,” Pulsifer said.
