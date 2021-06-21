The sun shined just over the mountain off in the distance behind Growden Park Monday night. It had rained much of the day, leaving a noticeably overcast sky. There wasn’t a parking spot to be found, an empty seat in the house, or a single person who wasn’t smiling from ear to ear.
How could there be? After what seemed like an eternity, one of the greatest annual traditions in Fairbanks was finally back.
For the first time in two years, the Midnight Sun Game made its triumphant return Monday night as the Alaska Goldpanners hosted the Everett Merchants. It was the 116th installment of the game and the first since before the world had ever heard the word “Covid.” It was a moment all of Fairbanks had been waiting for and one that wasn’t lost on the team.
“I’ve heard all the hype about the Midnight Sun Game,” said Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro. “I’m glad we’re going to be able to give that to the community, and I’m glad were going to be able to give that to the players.”
Outfielder Luke Glascoe felt the same way.
“I can’t wait to play in this game,” he said. “Playing a game at Midnight? That sounds super cool. I’ve heard it’s a historic moment and I’m glad I get to be a part of it.”
The week that preceded the game was tumultuous, no doubt. However, nothing could’ve dampened the spirits of the more than a thousand people in attendance Monday night. As two military jets flew overhead at the end of the National Anthem, and a roaring applause echoed throughout Growden, it was clear that the night belonged to Fairbanks and the meaning of baseball.
The Midnight Sun Game ended after press time. The Goldpanners were up 2-0 at the top of the sixth inning at the time.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.