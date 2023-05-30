Alaska’s baseball state championship later this week means a lot for what the seniors on two interior Alaska teams will leave behind.
Monroe Catholic and North Pole high schools’ baseball teams have qualified and will compete in the DII Baseball State Championship from June 1-3 at Wasilla High School.
North Pole will be the Mid-Alaska Conference one seed, with Monroe being the two seed.
However, the upcoming games mean a lot more to the teams than just their rankings going in.
“I told the group of leaders, my seniors, ‘you have to create a legacy, this is our legacy year,’” North Pole Head Coach Stewart Langer said. “We’re going for the championship … but, it’s not just about one (championship), but that you have to pass down (lessons), find someone to mentor underneath you, so then they can be that one leading the group.”
North Pole’s squad comes in with seven seniors on their team of 14 players. Langer said that the group of seniors, having been together through North Pole’s previous three postseasons, should bring a lot to the diamond because of their experience.
Monroe Catholic Head Coach Joseph Chernich had similarly high remarks for his team’s seniors and their impact.
“We have six seniors on our team (and) this is our third time going to the state tournament, which has been a big boost for the school,” Chernich said. “They’re looking to go out with a bang.”
More specifically, Monroe Catholic’s pair of senior team captains look to have a big impact on the squad.
“(Team captains) Gabe Angaiak and Myler Fowler, they’re both headed to Notre Dame,” Chernich said. “Those are big players… those are our captains for three years, so the rest of the team is looking to follow their leads”
In addition to Angaiak and Fowler, Monroe Catholic’s senior twin brothers Jonathan and Joshua Swank are also committed to colleges. The pair will be going to Utah State next year.
Langer similarly praised his captains on the North Pole team.
Langer said that in their Conference championship game against Monroe Catholic, three of four captains played strong roles in leading the team from a late deficit.
“One of our captains (senior Logan Fischer) … hit the walk off, one of our captains, (senior Connor Lanser) took the mound after that and shut down the other team, and another of our captains, (senior Ethan Clifford) was the vocal leader in the huddles, rallying the team to push to tie the game,” Langer said. “I’ve been able to rely on them and guide them to be leaders. … It was amazing watching them all work together.”
Langer said that the three of them and the fourth captain, Collin Drumhiller, have helped be leaders for the group this season.
The impact the seniors and captains have had on their respective teams have translated well for both teams.
For the season, North Pole is 9-2 and Monroe Catholic is 7-4.
Both teams boast sky high batting averages, with North Pole hitting .390 and Monroe Catholic .402. The offensive success doesn’t stop there for these teams, though. North Pole has an OBS of .505, Monroe Catholic with an OBS of .529.
Both teams also excel on the defensive side of things. North Pole has a 2.000 ERA, Monroe Catholic with 4.395 ERA.
North Pole’s team has also had three occasions where they had more hits than hits given up.
The two teams will both first compete in the State Championship on Thursday, June 1. Monroe Catholic kicks off the day’s games with a 10 a.m. matchup against Kenai Central. North Pole is featured in the third match of the day, going up against Houston at 3:30 p.m. All games will be played at Wasilla HS Field over the course of June 1-3.