The Alaska Interior Baseball Club 18U enjoyed a season-best result on Friday morning, even if time constraints possibly kept the team from notching their first win.
The game ended in an 8-8 tie against TRPD 18U (Lakeway, Texas) after five innings because the game reached its two-hour time limit. The contest was the Blizzards’ third game in two days at the Pathway Omaha tournament in Nebraska.
Head coach Jim Fischer said it was the first draw he’s experienced in his playing or coaching career.
“It’s hard to end in a tie, because that’s not baseball,” he said.
Logan Fischer pitched the game’s entirety against TRPD 18U, and the Blizzards allowed their opponents to grab the first lead for the third time in as many games. But it was only a one-run deficit entering the bottom of the first inning.
The Blizzards influx of runs, more in one inning than in their previous two games combined, began when Ethan Clifford was hit by a pitch. Miles Fowler was then walked, and Conner Lanser joined them on the bases after a wild pitch.
Moments after Dominic Martinez switched out for an injured Clifford as a pinch runner, TRPD switched pitchers before allowing a run.
Caleb Korhonen took advantage, and his patience shined through for a walk, which sent Martinez in for the tying 1-1 score with the bases still loaded. Fowler added another score after a passed ball, and Lanser scored off an RBI single from Ryan Martinez.
TRPD then walked Simeon Langer to load the bases again.
“We came into that game more confident, at least I did more than I felt in the past few games,” Korhonen said.
Joshua Gluth opened the lead up, as he smashed a two-RBI double into right field. A strikeout ended the first inning with the Blizzards ahead 5-1.
The Alaska Interior Baseball Club had their opponent at two outs with just one runner on, but he stole third base soon after taking second. A couple walks loaded the bases, and an RBI single sent that baserunner home for a 5-2 score.
TRPD leaped ahead with a massive third inning. A trio of singles sent one runner home, and a walk loaded the bases. Back-to-back fielding errors tied the game up, and a sacrifice fly put TRPD ahead.
A third error in the inning, on a throw to second with two outs, scored two more runs, 8-5 in favor of Texas.
The Blizzards sheld TRPD scoreless again in the fifth inning, and down 8-5, they exploded in the bottom of the fifth. The Blizzards came alive with two outs and no runners on.
Fowler singled, Lanser walked, then Korhonen ripped a two-RBI double. That prompted TRPD to switch to a third pitcher.
Ryan Martinez followed with an RBI single, his second of the game, for the tying run. Martinez stole 2nd, and Langer walked before a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third base.
“We did a lot better than the last couple days,” Ryan Martinez said. “Everyone got their hopes up and had more energy.”
However, Gluth was unable to replicate his two-RBI double from the Blizzards’ big opening inning. He struck out, and their effort in what proved to be the final inning fell short, resulting in a rare 8-8 tie.
The Blizzards will have Saturday off before beginning tournament play on Sunday, where they will be searching for their first win.