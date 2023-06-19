Coming soon, the Alaska Goldpanners will sport new hardware at Growden Memorial Park.
For the first time in almost 50 years, the Goldpanners will have a new scoreboard that includes video capacity as a result of extensive fundraising that has spanned several years.
The scoreboard can be seen from the parking lot and resides in a visually prominent place for spectators. Operations of the old scoreboard is accomplished via a giant console of switches that tally the pertinent statistics of each game. In contrast, the new scoreboard is thoroughly modern and will allow fans to watch videos played during the games .
General Manager John Lohrke explained that the groundwork required for the new scoreboard electrical supply is already underway during the day when the field is not being used. The new scoreboard should be functional in 30 days, barring any complications.
Lohrke also described how the new scoreboard should “turn some heads” as the current scoreboard has an area of about 450 square feet and the new scoreboard will more than double this size. With dimensions of 28.5 feet high and 36 feet wide (almost 1,026 square feet), the new display will be a welcome sight to spectators.
The scoreboard isn’t the only improvement coming to Growdena Memorial Park. The field will also be getting new turf this coming fall. The current turf has been in use since 1986 making it predate the players and even some coaches. The new turf will be installed in August. The only notable design change will be that the Alaska Goldpanners symbol of a star with the number 49 inside, will appear behind home plate.