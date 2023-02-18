The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team effectively sealed its berth at this season’s NCAA Championships with a 4,731-4,557 win over the hosting University of Texas El Paso Miners on Saturday.
The victory — combined with the team’s top three scores through the season and its top three individual performers in both the smallbore and air rifle disciplines — will help secure a spot for the No. 2 ranked Nanooks at the national championships in Akron, Ohio on March 10-11.
“Today was a tale of two matches I’d say,” coach Will Anti said in a telephone interview. “Smallbore was rough. We have really been making a lot of changes and I think today showed some the growing pains that accompany that. It’s part of the process of long term improvement.”
The seven UAF shooters swept the standings, led by Gavin Barnick who took the top spot in smallbore (589) and overall (1,186). He tied for second with Rachael Charles (597) to Rylan Kissell (598) in air rifle (597).
Rounding out the top three individual aggregate scorers were Charles (1,186) and Sárá Karasova (1,182).
Kissell came in fourth overall at 1,181.
“Gavin and Rachael really shot well in both guns,” Anti said. “They have really been working extremely hard in practice with a lot of intensity and it showed today,.
Anti also spoke highly of the improvement of Tobias Bernhoft-Osa, who rounded out the Top 7.
The Nanooks hold the No. 2 national ranking behind Texas Christian University. The official NCAA field will be released on Tuesday.
At the conclusion of last season, UAF came in third place at NCAAs behind Kentucky and the Horned Frogs.