Dozens of athletes from around Alaska competed in the 62nd annual World Eskimo- Indian Olympics Dena stick pull Friday.
Two winners left with first place medals: Forest Strick of Wasilla and Marjorie Tahbone of Nome.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 8:56 am
“It’s just a fun event to be a part of,” Strick said. “It’s just a good time, good vibes.”
Dena Stick Pull athletes stand next to each other with one foot touching the other’s and face opposite directions. They each grip a one-foot-long wooden stick with tapered ends that is covered with Crisco to make it slippery. When the official says, both competitors twist, flail and pull to try to get the other to let go.
“I just focus on trying to grip as hard as I can,” Tahbone said.
Most rounds last only a couple seconds, but some can go on for 15 or more. Each round is best two out of three.
All WEIO events are meant to simulate a valuable arctic survival skill. The Dena stick pull represents pulling a slippery fish out of the icy water.
Final Results
Men’s
Forest Strick
Ezra Ellisof
Arnold Phillip
Iosefa Allen
Leroy Shangin
Women’s
Marjorie Tahbone
Nicole Johnson
Katlyn Smith
Hailee Tanner
Brittani Woods Orrison
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter
