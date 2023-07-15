Christi Hannah

A student named Trevor teaches Hannah some Alaska Native games, including the stick pull. Courtesy of Christi Hannah

Dozens of athletes from around Alaska competed in the 62nd annual World Eskimo- Indian Olympics Dena stick pull Friday.

Two winners left with first place medals: Forest Strick of Wasilla and Marjorie Tahbone of Nome.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter