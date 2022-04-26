The email Fairbanks-area high school coaches, players and fans had dreaded came down at 5:54 Monday evening.
“All spring sports except for the track meet Saturday are postponed,” Lathrop activity coordinator Steve Zanazzo had the unfortunate duty of informing the district. The snow and ice from this winter’s above-averge precipitation just hasn’t yielded its grip on the area’s athletic fields yet.
The area’s high school soccer players were able to have their first outdoor practices of the season on the East Field at the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s South Davis athletic complex Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, crews from Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association were chipping away at the snow and ice along the endline of the FieldTurf surface, in hopes that the goals could be positioned for action this week.
“I’m so excited to be outside,” Monroe Catholic coach Brittany Milton said. “I am over being in the little gym (for practice.)”
The Wolfpack made the transition from hardwood to field this past weekend with a pair of games in Wasilla. They topped the Warriors 2-0 and tied Colony 1-1. Lathrop High School also traveled south over the weekend, topping Wasilla 4-0. Also on the road, North Pole fell to Palmer 1-0.
“It’s the legs,” West Valley coach Nick Herzberg said in explaining what the biggest transition is. “I explained it’s going to be a little different to play back-to-back games on a field than it is to run in a small gym.”
Milton agreed.
“It’s definitely a struggle to do any kind of running (indoors) that’s going to be beneficial on the soccer field,” she said.
Strategically, the late snowmelt means there’s little margin for error in what is now a five-week season and that coaches must take what they would have taught during practices and apply it during games.
“It seems we have a game every day and no practice in between,” Milton said. “The game is then like a practice in itself.”
“We were playing our first two games and Wasilla was playing their 10th,” Herzberg noted. “And our (Railbelt) conference championship is decided by standings, so we’re already playing games that count.”