Female Masters (Ages 35+)
- Sarka Paragi
- Gabriella Branson
- Kerry Walsh
- Tracyann George (tie)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Female Masters (Ages 35+)
Male Masters (Ages 35+)
1. Jeff Stark
2. Henry Braun
3. Tim Melnick
Male Beginner
1. Gunnar Elliott
2. Isaac Anderson
Female Intermediate
1. Mathilde Wilmez
2. Cora Delaca
3. Julianna Rupp
Male Intermediate
1. Samuel Jones
2. Brayden Mustered
3. Japheth Evans
Male Advanced
1. Owen George
2. Dylan Heim
3. Tyler Richey
4. Finn Mackinaw
5. Travis Russell
Female Advanced
1. June Breitenbach
2. Celestina Branson
3. Cassidy Meyer
4. Helene Thomas
5. Gwen Macander
The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams basketball team went defeated and took first place in the regional tournament in Valdez, propelling them to the state competition in Anchorage. The All Tournament team was Shannel Kovalsky, Sophia Stepovich and Miranda Wilkerson, with All Conference MVP awarded …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.