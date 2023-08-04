The Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) announced there will only be one Division II football conference heading into the upcoming season.
The Northern Lights and Railbelt Conferences will be merged together, the decision came after Kodiak High School moved to Division III.
The new conference includes eight teams: Lathrop High School, West Valley High School, North Pole High School, Chugiak High School, Eagle River High School, Palmer High School, Soldotna High School and Wasilla High School.
Division II football playoff formatting has changed with the new realignment. All eight teams make the playoffs and are seeded in order by finishing position in the regular season.
Teams start out in the quarter-finals in a single elimination format. The last two remaining teams will play in the championship game.
The Division II playoffs now take place at the same time of the Division I playoffs.
The Division I and II quarter-finals are set for October 6-7.
The semi-finals are scheduled for October 13-14.
The Division I and Division II championship games take place on October 20 and 21.
Both the quarter and semi-finals take place at the school of the higher seed. The championship game will be played at a neutral location.