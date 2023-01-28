Commanders 2022

The opening face off for tonight’s 27th annual Commanders’ Cup game is at 6 o’clock at The Big Dipper Arena. DEPT. OF DEFENSE PHOTO

 DEPT OF DEFENSE PHOTO

rothers (and sisters) in arms will be opponents on ice tonight at the Big Dipper Arena as Army takes on Air Force in the annual hockey battle for the Commanders Cup.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the puck drops at 6.