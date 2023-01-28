rothers (and sisters) in arms will be opponents on ice tonight at the Big Dipper Arena as Army takes on Air Force in the annual hockey battle for the Commanders Cup.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the puck drops at 6.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 2:33 am
The game pits active-duty service members from Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely on the opposing bench from their counterparts stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. The winner takes home a trophy — and bragging rights — for the year.
“The record is now 13 and 13, so this year will be a little tiebreaker,” Special Agent Jack Taylor, coach for the Air Force team, said.
Looking for their second consecutive victory are the Army’s Arctic Warriors, led by Capt. Justus Neumann.
“I think our team this year meshes very well and are all working very well together and I believe that in my seven years, this is the most depth of talent we’ve had on a team,” said Neumann, who also plays as a forward.
The road to V-Day may be a tricky task against the Air Force team, which had an impressive showing at The Armed Forces Game in Las Vegas last year.
“It’s a massive tournament. There were almost 70 teams,” Taylor said. “We finished third in our division undefeated, but the goal differential is what kind of hurt us.”
Having a post-based (or base-posted) hockey team to participate on is a welcome way to continue the playing careers for many service members who grew up with the game.
For example Neumann, who has been with the Arctic Warriors since 2015, began playing at 18 months old and played for the University of Connecticut as well as Concordia University.
And while some come with college experience, both coaches say anyone can join their teams and play at some level. Not everyone will make the cut for an important event like Saturday’s match up, though.
Both programs are coed, and Army team leader Neumann is especially excited about Spc. Kira Rice. Rice came to the Army from Lancaster, Calif., via Liberty University in Virginia, where she played for two seasons.
“She’ll probably get the most playing time… in program history for a female,” he said.
While Air Force won’t ave any of its female skaters on the ice for tonight’s game, there are six women who suit up for their program in practice and other competitions.
This year also marks a move for the event from the Carlson Center to the Big Dipper, with an expectation for more spectator involvement in the closer confines.
“We’re super excited to play at the Big Dipper,” Taylor said. “We just kind of felt like it’s a better atmosphere… to kind of get the crowd packed in there and make it feel like a really rowdy crowd.”
With the game-day atmosphere addressed, the key question is who has the better squad on ice?
“We had some players come in with some pretty good talent, so we feel like we’re a much deeper team all around so we, you know, plan to bring the game to (Army) and use the game plan we’ve kind of come up with to take home the win for the Air Force this year,” Taylor said.
No matter who takes home the W tonight, Neumann hopes to keep the inter-branch hockey matches coming.
“We’ve been pushing for more games,” he said. “We’re self-funded, so we’d like to get a second game (each year) just to kind of show, ‘Hey, we can still pull a decent crowd out.’ That’s what we’d like to build on.”
