The racing events were scaled down this past weekend at Mitchell Raceway, but there was still plenty of action to be excited about as Alaska summer dirt racing continued on.
There were only three main events this past Friday as opposed to the usual five, but the competition was still fierce in the mods, sportsman, and dollar stock races.
In the Modified race, it was Greater Fairbanks Racing Association President and race organizer Monte Pearson who took home the top slot. He was followed closely by second place finisher Kris Sayer and third place finisher Marty Flora.
In the Sportsman race, Brad King was the first place finisher, but it was the second place finisher who probably felt like the real king. Brayden Anders, who has enjoyed a strong summer all around, celebrated his birthday on Friday by taking home second place in the Sportsman race. Shane Neal was the third place finisher.
Finally, there was the Dollar Stock race. Dylan Wingard, who has performed well all summer long, was the first place finisher in the race. Two other racers who’ve done well all summer were right behind him as Wayne Shaw took home second place and River May finished in third.
The summer dirt racing series will continue this Friday at Mitchell Raceway at 7 p.m. Mitchell Raceway is located at 4075 Peger Road.
