The third week of summer racing at Mitchell Raceway went on Friday evening and it was another week of good times.
As per usual, there were four races held at the track. Plenty of fans ventured out to watch the Mini Stock race, the Dollar Stock race, the Sportsman race, and of course the Sprints race.
Coming in first place in the Mini Stock race was the #15 car as driven by River May. Following up just behind him was second place finisher Wayne Shaw driving the #83 car. Peyton Strickland drove the #39 car and pulled in at third place.
Dylan Wingard continued his strong summer of racing. Driving the #5 car, Wingard took home first place in the Dollar Stock race. River’s relative Rodney May was the second place finisher, driving the #11 car. Jamea Dubs crossed the finish line third in the #33 car.
It was one of the usual suspects finishing atop of the board in the Sportsman race. Brayden Anders has had quite the successful summer so far and that remained true Friday as he and the #21 car crossed the finish line first. Coming in right behind him was #60 car driven by Shane Neal. Brad King and the #57 car crossed the line third in the race.
Finally, there was the Sprints race. Garrett Hill was the top finisher in that one as he was the first to see the checkered flag wave in the #56 car. Joe Beck followed him in second place driving the #27 car while Dan Parrish and the #87 car crossed just after that.
Racing at Mitchell will continue next week on Friday, but things will be a little bit different. Next weekend is the Alaska Dirt Shootout, a two day event starting Friday and concluding Saturday. Racing will start at 7 p.m. both nights. Mitchell Raceway is located at 4075 Peger Road. There will be signs directing traffic near the location.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.