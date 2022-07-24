Panners 0724

Alaska’s Sean Rimmer (No. 22) celebrates as Griffin Harrison crosses home plate during the Goldpanners’ 17-11 win. Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

Should the Alaska Goldpanners make any noise in the Marshall Gates World Series that starts a week from Tuesday, they will be doing so with a revamped pitching staff.

Exiting for the season this week was Garrett Cooper, who had an astounding 0.96 ERA in 37⅓ innings. He has headed back to Fresno, Calif., where he will be a senior at Fresno Pacific University.

