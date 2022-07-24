Should the Alaska Goldpanners make any noise in the Marshall Gates World Series that starts a week from Tuesday, they will be doing so with a revamped pitching staff.
Exiting for the season this week was Garrett Cooper, who had an astounding 0.96 ERA in 37⅓ innings. He has headed back to Fresno, Calif., where he will be a senior at Fresno Pacific University.
“He exceeded the number of innings he could throw between spring and summer,” Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke explained, noting the limitations Cooper and his college coach had agreed to.
In addition to newcomer Garrett Maloney, who earned a win Friday night in his second appearance for Alaska, two relatively new arms that the Goldpanners will be depending on took the hill during Saturday evening’s 17-11 win over the San Francisco Seals.
Alex Verdugo went the first five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.
The only inning he had trouble during was the fourth, when R.J. McDowell singled to lead off and scored on a two-out RBI single by Jake Moore. Moore later crossed home plate on a bases-loaded walk before Verdugo closed out his night with four strikeouts, including fanning all three batters he faced in the fifth.
Caden Hogan, another new addition to the Panners’ rotation, struck out three of the five batters he faced in one inning of work, giving up pair of singles after the second K.
Kegan Wentz’s night did not go nearly as well. The junior left-hander gave up six runs on six hits with a walk, a hit batter and a strikeout to allow the Seals to crawl back from a 10-2 hole to close within 10-8.
West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppman came on and got a popout to end the inning. In the top of the eighth, the former Wolf Pack member surrendered three runs on a single and a throwing error, a walk, a double and two ground-outs.
He finished the night of 22/3 innings with three runs on four base hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Speaking of new pitchers, the San Francisco Seals — left shorthanded by numerous players testing positive for Covid-19 before their departure for Fairbanks — pulled up a pair of arms from Fort Wainwright to help them make it through the game.
Joseph Lee, who was injured Thursday night when a line drive ricocheted off his leg just below the right knee, took the start for the Seals.
He immediately fell behind as the five of the first six Goldpanners he faced — Tate Simao, Caleb Millikan, Sean Remmer, Cole Alexander and Griffin Harrison — scored. Shimao and Millikan came home on an RBI double by Alexander, and the other trio scored on a double by Cayden Clark.
Alaska added six runs in the third, but the last three of the frame came only after San Francisco’s right-fielder appeared to have made an amazing diving catch of a Blake Hiraki blooper and then thrown to third to double up Clark, who had already crossed home plate. Instead, the catch was overruled and Hiraki was safe at first and Clark’s run counted.
Fort Wainwright soldiers Zayne Hicks from Nashville, Tenn., and Devin Doty stepped in to pitch for the Seals.
Hicks pitched three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the seventh inning. Alaska responded to the six runs scored in the top of the frame with four runs including a two-RBI double by pinchhitter Marty Munoz.
Doty went the rest of the way for the Seals, giving up two more runs.
The teams will wrap up their five-game series this afternoon with a 2 o’clock start at Growden Memorial Park.
