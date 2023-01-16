Anne O'Hara

Fairbanks native Anne O’Hara (right) and her U.S. teammates survey their situation during curling action at the World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

 Price Atkinson/FISU

Curler Anne O’Hara of Fairbanks and her U.S. National Team teammates have moved into a three-way tie for second place in the women’s standings at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

O’Hara’s squad, which includes skipper Delaney Strouse and Sydney Mullaney of Minneapolis; Rebecca Rogers of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Susan Dudt of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; defeated Spain 7-3 on Monday morning before topping Australia 7-3 Monday evening.