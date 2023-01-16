Curler Anne O’Hara of Fairbanks and her U.S. National Team teammates have moved into a three-way tie for second place in the women’s standings at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.
O’Hara’s squad, which includes skipper Delaney Strouse and Sydney Mullaney of Minneapolis; Rebecca Rogers of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Susan Dudt of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; defeated Spain 7-3 on Monday morning before topping Australia 7-3 Monday evening.
Team USA’s remaining pool play schedule includes a showdown today at noon (Alaska Standard Time) with second-place Great Britain (5-1); a Wednesday at 5 a.m. meeting with China, the only unbeaten squad in pool play; and a 3 p.m. Wednesday match with Japan (1-4).
The top four teams will advance to the semifinals on Thursday at 10 a.m. The losers of those matches will compete for bronze on Friday at 10 a.m.; the gold-medal match will be Saturday at 3 p.m.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ cross-country skiers will be back on the course today, with the women’s classic 5-kilometer and men’s classic 10-kilometer races.
West Valley High School graduate Kendall Kramer representing the United States, Rosie Fordham of Australia, and 1.5-kilometer sprint gold medalist Mariel Pulles of Estonia will compete this morning. Christopher Kalev of Estonia and Philipp Moosmayer of Germany will race in the afternoon.
All World University Games competition can be viewed for free at www.fisu.tv.