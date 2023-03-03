Biraben 0304

Biraben

The fight for the Club 49 Cup is heating up with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Anchorage Wolverines meeting for the last time this weekend, and the first of the two games in Anchorage was decidedly all Wolverines.

The Ice Dogs now trail the Wolverines by four points in the cup standings following a 6-3 loss Friday night. Fairbanks will try to chip into that 26-22 lead with their 12th and final game against Anchorage this evening before taking on Kenai River six times through April 1. The Wolverines and Brown Bears, who have 10 points, have four games remaining with Anchorage, all between April 7-15.