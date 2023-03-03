The fight for the Club 49 Cup is heating up with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Anchorage Wolverines meeting for the last time this weekend, and the first of the two games in Anchorage was decidedly all Wolverines.
The Ice Dogs now trail the Wolverines by four points in the cup standings following a 6-3 loss Friday night. Fairbanks will try to chip into that 26-22 lead with their 12th and final game against Anchorage this evening before taking on Kenai River six times through April 1. The Wolverines and Brown Bears, who have 10 points, have four games remaining with Anchorage, all between April 7-15.
“We got off to a slow start, and so much of it is territory and we just… we were not good at the beginning,” coach Dave Allison said in a telephone interview after the game. “They took advantage of their opportunities and we missed the net way too much.”
The Ice Dogs began the game on their heels with an almost immediate penalty against Justin Biraben for tripping. While Fairbanks killed the power play, Wilson Dahlheimer of the Wolverines got the puck by goaltender Kayden Hargraves just seconds later to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Ice Dogs didn’t take long to get back into the game, capitalizing on a man advantage following a tripping call against Anchorage’s Danny Reis to tie the game with a goal by Julian Recine. He was assisted by Biraben and Billy Renfrew.
The Ice Dogs continued to build momentum with a late first-period unassisted goal by Cole Burke.
Having discovered a rough patch of ice behind the Ice Dogs offensive zone, officials cut the remaining 30 seconds of play and tacked it onto the beginning of the second period.
The Wolverines took control in the middle period putting up two unanswered goals by Jackson Reineke. Fairbanks found themselves in further danger when Jack Dolan went to the sin bin for tripping, allowing Joe Cesario of Anchorage to extend the lead to 4-2.
With less than a minute remaining in the second, Brady Welsch hit the back of the net to end the period at 4-3.
Revelin Mack opened the third period by putting the Wolverines up 5-3. Two minutes later, a fight broke out behind the Ice Dogs’ net, sending Reineke and David Clarke of Fairbanks to the locker rooms on five-minute fighting penalties and additional 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct calls.
Reineke had also incurred a slashing call prior to the fight, putting Fairbanks on a man advantage though no goals were scored.
The final goal was another Wolverines’ tally, with Andy Ramsey effectively icing the win for Anchorage.
Allison doesn’t anticipate any hangover tonight as the Ice Dogs battle not only for the Club 49 Cup but also for playoff position. At 26-18-5 Fairbanks has 57 points, tied for second with Wisconsin and four behind Midwest Division-leading Minnesota.
“We’ve just got to reset and come out and be able to count on each other,” Allison said.