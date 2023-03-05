The Fairbanks Ice Dogs closed out their regular-season series against the ir in-state rival Wolverines with a 5-3 defeat in Anchorage on Saturday.
Going scoreless in the first two periods, the Ice Dogs attempted a comeback in the third but ultimately fell victim to penalty calls and a shrinking team as Jacob Conrad sat out from an injury incurred in an altercation during Friday’s game.
“It was an emotional start,” coach Dave Allison said. “You’ve got to make sure your emotions are pointed in the right direction and I thought in the second and third period that we got back to a foundation that worked for all of them.”
The Ice Dogs fell behind in the first period 3-0 with goals from Cameron Morris, Revelin Mack (short-handed) and Oliver Doran. Though Fairbanks gave up four minutes in power plays, they received six minutes of man-advantage play but could not capitalize.
Allison made the decision to pull Kayden Hargraves from net and put in Jack Olson, but midway through the second period, Olson was taken off the ice for goalie fighting and unsportsmanlike conduct after being pummeled by a Wolverines blocker.
Hargraves stepped back onto the ice and blocked the penalty shot given to Jackson Reineke of the Wolverines.
“It’s a very difficult job for a referee and it is what it is,” Allison said of the controversial penalty call.
The game went down to 5-on-3 for about 30 seconds as Brady Welsch sat in the sin bin for tripping, allowing Reineke to get his second goal of the night.
Tyler Herzberg of the Ice Dogs put the first goal on the board in the third period with an assist from Mac Gadowsky and Cameron Ricotta. That narrowed the deficit to three.
Justin Biraben followed up a minute later to cut the lead to 4-2 with a goal assisted by Jack Thomas and Sam Berry.
“Our power play in the second and third was exceptional,” Allison said. “Our penalty kill was really solid, and even 5-on-5 we got back to just grinding it out.”
The Wolverines extended their lead to 5-2 on a goal by Mack before a tripping minor on Aiden Westin gave the Ice Dogs another power play opportunity. Joey Potter — with assists from Biraben and Billy Renfrew — put the puck behind goal tender Shane Soderwall to draw within 5-3.
With less than two minutes of play, the Ice Dogs went on the man advantage and pulled Hargraves from the net to play 6-on-4 hockey, but they weren’t able to secure another goal.
The Wolverines now lead the Club 49 Cup standings with a 28-24-10 advantage over Fairbanks and Kenai River. The Ice Dogs will try to make up the difference at home on Friday and Saturday when they play host to the Brown Bears at 7:30 p.m.
The loss also dropped Fairbanks into third place in the Midwest Division as Wisconsin (63 points) and Minnesota (59 points) stand atop the Ice Dogs who are 26-19-5 for 57 points.