Olson

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs closed out their regular-season series against the ir in-state rival Wolverines with a 5-3 defeat in Anchorage on Saturday.  

Going scoreless in the first two periods, the Ice Dogs attempted a comeback in the third but ultimately fell victim to penalty calls and a shrinking team as Jacob Conrad sat out from an injury incurred in an altercation during Friday’s game.