Perhaps the largest cultural phenomenon I worried I’d be missing while living in Fairbanks was college football.
While I’ll miss covering six home games per year in a 90,000-person fishbowl, I think I’ll still be able to get my football fix on the Frontier. For one, I can consume more games at once and have more of my Saturday free to do so.
But recent weeks also helped underscore that there’s more to the sport than Power Five prowess. On Saturday, “Week Zero” as it’s affably dubbed, produced a number of entertaining results between just seven college games.
I had a similar realization while covering Alaska prep football and even flag football the past couple of weeks. Even if they don’t quite match the excitement of a top SEC or Big Ten matchup, they certainly beat no football at all.
Alaska prep football
I didn’t get to see any of the high school gridiron action firsthand over the weekend, given I was covering the cross country meet at Chena Lake on Saturday and the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball game. Which means I’ve yet to see an Alaska high school football game live or any (tackle) football game for nine months. I look forward to that changing in the very near future.
It was a decent weekend for area teams despite mixed results. The two Fairbanks schools fell to their Anchorage counterparts, dipping below .500 in the process. West Valley lost to Eagle River, who is now 3-0. Eagle River also shutout North Pole in its opener, and it will be interesting to see how it fares at Lathrop on Sept. 9.
Speaking of the Malemutes, while I’m sure they would have liked to have beaten West Anchorage for a second-straight year, a two-touchdown loss to the largest school in the state is hardly the end of the world.
Even if the odds of a third-straight Division II state title appear long, Lathrop should again be a playoff team and have a chance to improve through the rest of the season with a more hospitable schedule ahead.
The teams to the southeast experienced more clear positives. North Pole showed tangible improvement in a 24-15 loss to Dimond. Not only did they hang with a Division I team, the Patriots showed a pulse offensively after going scoreless in their first two games.
Meanwhile, Ben Eielson snagged a win, and a dominant one at that. The Ravens beat Valdez 60-14 on Saturday. Ben Eielson and West Valley will both have their first home games of the season this weekend, as the Ravens host Seward and the Wolf Pack welcomes Houston.
Furthering the theme of broadening my football comfort zone, I covered my first flag football game on Monday, and while I expected the decent level of play, I was pleasantly surprised by the spectator turnout.
So no, Alaska may not have a college football team, but it has enough gridiron offerings, including being one of a small handful of states with girls’ flag football. Plus, that absence of a college program creates an environment in which a variety of team allegiances can thrive.
Cross country chaos
The UAF cross country team kicked off its season on Saturday, and the Nanook women predictably dominated Alaska Anchorage in a dual meet. While it may not have been the expected order after last season, the effect was the same as Rosie Fordham, Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey swept the top three spots in that order.
Delainey Zock came through in fifth place over a minute later, and freshman Tabitha Williams finished seventh overall soon after. The ‘Nooks appear to have a relatively clear group of five scorers.
While Zock and Williams may need to continue to improve for UAF to have success it desires on the national stage, the former is measurably further along time-wise than she was at this time last season, and the latter put forth a laudable performance in her collegiate debut.
The UAF men, meanwhile, lost to the Sea Wolves by the same score the Nanook women beat UAA by (21 points). However, freshman Ben Dohlby got off to a strong start, finishing 4th overall and running nearly a minute faster than all of his teammates while breaking 16 minutes at the 5k distance.
On the high school side, Saturday brought a bit of a surprise result on one of the flatter courses in the state. After Lathrop swept the boys and girls team titles at the Birch Hill Invitational, it suggested a changing of the guard. But West Valley appeared to retake its mantle atop Fairbanks North Star Borough cross country as it swept the boys and girls team titles on Saturday at Chena Lake.
It’s especially surprising that West Valley managed to win the boys race past weekend without top runner Cirdan Vonnahme, who was present at the Birch Hill Invitational. Lathrop actually appeared closer in caliber to Monroe Catholic on Saturday than it did to West Valley. It will be interesting to see the next time the Wolf Pack’s and Malemutes’ varsity squads race each other.
Five things I’m looking forward to
• The return of volleyball: Football’s fall counterpart is back in full force. I got the opportunity to cover three volleyball games over the past week between the high school and collegiate levels. I was also inundated by a barrage of Twitter updates on the Division I landscape and reminded how fun and unpredictable the sport can be.
• Future matchups between the ‘Nooks and Seawolves: This goes for all sports, but the next time we see these two institutions face off is on the volleyball court in early September. They got a good look at each other while playing the same opponents at the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge.
• Nebraska vs Minnesota: While it’s an unconventional Thursday matchup, I’m having a difficult time keeping my mind off the first game of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, which doubles as the first conference matchup of the season. I have tempered expectations given the way the past few openers against Big Ten foes have gone for the Huskers.
• The week one college football slate: It won’t feel like the season has truly begun in full force until Saturday brings all the best teams in play on the same day. Although, the weekend’s best game — LSU vs. FSU — takes place on the final Sunday without NFL.
• My first live high school football game in two years: As stated above, I’ve yet to attend a football game this season. I also haven’t been to or covered a high school game in nearly two years! I plan to break that streak at either the North Pole or West Valley home game on Friday.