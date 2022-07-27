Alaska Goldpanners’ starting pitcher Steven Vazquez’s evening started by breaking a bat on his first delivery. Teammate Cole Alexander’s evening began with a two-run double.
And things just got better from there for both of them in Alaska’s 11-5 series-opening win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers on Tuesday night at Growden Memorial Park.
For Vazquez, the help came in the immediate term in the form of another Goldpanners defense SportsCenter Top 10 highlight. In the wake of leadoff hitter Drew Barragan doing his best Barry Bonds imitation and shattering his splintered bat over his knee, he hit a ball deep into the hole behind second base. Griffin Harrison, racing to his right, snagged it on a hop, spun around, and threw a strike to first baseman Matthew Pinal.
To recap: one batter, one dead bat, one defensive gem for the season’s best reel.
Combined with six strikeouts, Vazquez made it through the first four innings with little trouble. And even when he found it in the third inning — giving up a double and four straight singles to start the frame — he dug himself out with three consecutive strikeouts.
“Every batter’s new regardless of what happened before,” Vazquez said. “So my mindset is just attack, attack, attack. And even when somebody before hits my best stuff, it’s just hat’s up to them and work on getting my best stuff by the next batter.”
The two runs he gave up in the third and fourth innings hardly put a dent in the lead the Panners had built early on a chilly night in which the skies alternated between ominous dark-gray clouds and the brightest skies that July evenings offer in Alaska’s Interior.
Alexander’s one-out, two-run double in the first put Alaska up 2-0. The lead would have been more had Tate Shimao not been thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Sean Rimmer single. Pinal scored on a Brock Kleszcz single and Alexander came home on a throwing error to make it 4-0 in the first.
In his next at-bat, Alexander hit a bases-clearing triple that made its way to the corner in right field. That three-run blast was the big blow in another four-run frame that staked Alaska to an 8-0 lead.
“It definitely makes you feel good for the rest of the day,” Alexander said of his strong early start. “You feel a little more confident each time you head up to the plate.
Tack on Alexander’s RBI on a groundout in the fourth inning to score Rimmer and he had driven in six of the Goldpanners’ nine runs as they took a 9-4 lead after five. But the Liberty Hill (Texas) High School graduate and University of Hawaii sophomore wasn’t done yet. In the sixth he drove a single to right field with Rimmer and Brock Rudy in scoring position for his seventh and eighth RBI of the night. In addition to giving him his third piece of the cycle, it staked the Panners to an 11-4 lead.
“I was definitely going for it all,” Alexander said of his final at-bat in the bottom of the eighth. Instead of completing the cycle with a homer, he settled for a walk. “I got one or two pitches that I thought I could have hit, but it just wasn’t quite there.”
Vazquez’ line ended with four runs on seven hits before Kaden Hogan took over with two scoreless innings on two hits in the fifth and sixth. U.S. Army staff sergeant Raymond Padilla took the mound in the seventh and gave up one run on two hits with one strikeout. Also of note: while the Panners’ trio hit three batters, they did not surrender a walk.
