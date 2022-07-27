Alaska Goldpanners’ starting pitcher Steven Vazquez’s evening started by breaking a bat on his first delivery. Teammate Cole Alexander’s evening began with a two-run double.

And things just got better from there for both of them in Alaska’s 11-5 series-opening win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers on Tuesday night at Growden Memorial Park.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.

Recommended for you