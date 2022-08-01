Hiraki 0802

Blake Hiraki hit a scorching .667 over the past two weeks of the season, but Panners manager Mark Lindsay dismisses the idea that solid hitting is "contagious," 

Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s the last chance to get a few swings of the bat in before heading to the field for tomorrow's opening day of the Marshall Gates World Series, and things don’t feel quite right for several of the Alaska Goldpanners.

“Swinging seems so easy after a long day on the plane,” says outfielder Dominic Hughes. “But it isn’t.”

