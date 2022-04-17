Before we delve into sports this week, I must offer you a warning. If you see me zipping around in my white Hyundai Kona with a dealer tag from Anchorage, beware because I (and I can’t believe I’m typing this) …. FAILED THE WRITTEN SECTION OF THE ALASKA DRIVERS LICENSE TEST.
Now before we mock the new guy, please keep in mind that I haven’t opened a drivers education handbook since Ronald Reagan’s first term. I also offer in my defense that the questions I missed simply do not apply to me. “What’s the penalty for presenting an altered Alaska drivers license stating that the user is over 21?” I’m three decades past that. “What’s the minimum jail term for a DUI conviction?” I’m trying to be a driver, not a judge. “What’s the minimum liability insurance a driver must carry in Alaska?” Ditto for insurance agent.
My failed test has also increased scrutiny over an incident last week in which my boss – managing editor Gary Black – walked outside to see I had just arrived to work and there was an unfortunate individual lying down face-first in the Daily News-Miner parking lot. I had assuaged his concern at the time by saying he was there before I arrived and then quipping, “Everyone inside the car was fine, Stanley,” but with him not being an aficionado of “The Office,” that line was lost on him.
I was able to save face by successfully retaking the test on Friday – 16 out of 16, boom, roasted – but for someone with a master’s degree and 63 hours of post-graduate studies in four fields, this will forever be a deep-seated blow to my self-esteem.
n n n
During the transition from my predecessor to me, an honor received by a West Valley High School basketball standout went overlooked.
Stewart Erhart is the first Wolfpack player to be named Gatorade Alaska Boys Player of the Year, joining five girls from the school to receive the honor.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists for the 26-1 Wolfpack, who won the consolation bracket at the Class 4A State Tournament. Erhart was an all-Mid-Alaska Conference team selection and was MVP of the Palmer Elks Showdown and Whaler Invitational.
We’re excited to watch Erhart’s recruiting this fall. The most recent winners of this award have all been NCAA Division I standouts, including Isaiah Moses, Tobin Karlberg and Austin White (UAA), Patrick McMahon (Montana State), Sullivan Menard (DePaul), and Kamaka Hepa (Texas and Hawaii).
n n n
If you missed Friday’s paper, it’s not too late to support Fairbanks marathoner Helena Rueter as she runs for a great cause in Monday’s Boston Marathon.
The UAF alumna is running for Many Hopes, an organization that helps lift Central American residents out of poverty, with the expectation they will, in turn, help the next generation.
She and the other seven runners from Fairbanks will be in the 126th running of the historic race, which will be televised on the USA Network at 4:30 a.m. (I’ll have the coffee on if you bring the donuts.) A more realistic viewing opportunity is the 4 p.m. replay on The Olympic Channel.
To support Rueter, go to www.givengain.com/ap/helena-rueter-raising-funds-for-many-hopes.
n n n
Finally, I have a new least favorite coach and least favorite athletic director in any sport ever.
Coach Chelsey Lucas was hired to head the volleyball program at Grambling State University in Louisiana. After having just three practices this spring, she cut the entire roster, telling 19 girls their scholarships would not be renewed or their walk-on spots would be vacated.
What’s worse is athletic director Trayvean Scott supported her move, which is devastating to these student-athletes on a number of levels: upper class students of modest financial means might have no opportunity to finish their degrees; those who do transfer are subject to losing credits for classes they’ve already completed; and those who were new to the program and didn’t have an opportunity to play at the Division I level will have few transfer opportunities.
Scott, who apparently has never seen the endless barrage of NCAA commercials telling us that its 400,000 young people are going pro in something other than sports, backed the move with this chilling statement: “Just as the transfer portal empowers student-athletes, our coaches are also empowered to make the decisions they deem necessary to advance their programs.”
It’s my earnest wish here that each of these girls finds herself in a better situation than this program offered them.
Likewise, we’ll be watching closely and posting updates this fall, wondering if (OK, hoping that) Lucas leads the program to a record significantly worse than its 11-17 overall, 8-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference from last year.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com