The offense may not have had as much firepower as they did earlier in the week, but the Alaska Goldpanners got the result that they wanted all the same on Thursday night.
After putting up double-digit runs Wednesday and Tuesday in victories and nine runs Monday in a loss, the ‘Panners came away with a 5-2 win over the Boulder Collegians Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park. Alaska is now 24-9 on the season and have won three consecutive games, all against Boulder.
The Goldpanners may not have had as many runs in them on the evening, but they still managed their fourth and fifth home runs in the past two games. Ryan Pierce homered for the second game in a row while Chase Rodriguez put up his first home run of the season.
Bryce Armstrong got the start on the mound and pitched well while Elijah Dale was strong in relief. Dale has converted to pitcher after beginning the season in the infield. No boxscore was available for the game.
The Goldpanners were back in action Friday night in a game that ended after press time. They will conclude their series against Boulder on Saturday with a game slated to begin at 7 p.m.
