Trap shooters from Anchorage to Vancouver return to Fairbanks for this year’s annual Alaska State Trap Shoot. Hosted by the Fairbanks Trap Club, for the 63rd year running the shoot will bring challengers from across the Pacific Northwest to Alaska to compete in a number of events. The shoot is divided into three events: singles and doubles, both shot from 16 yards, andhandicap, where competitors shoot singles from varying distances depending on their skill level between 19 and 27 yards.
Stubby Hughes, President of the Alaska Pacific International Trapshooting Association describes the shoot as “good, honest competition” that “suits our Alaskan lifestyle” of camaraderie. To him, what defines trap shooting is not the competition itself, but the spirit of friendliness and support behind it.