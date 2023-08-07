Alaska Senior Games
Track & Field Results
Alaska Senior Games
Track & Field Results
Shot Put
Gary Bayless (M) — 10.17 meters
Polly Smith (W) — 7.84 meters
Javelin
Nathan Callis (M) — 23.34 meters
Polly Smith (W) — 15.21 meters
Discus
Larry Jones (M) — 22.58 meters
Katherine Slouber (W) — 18.06 meters
Standing Long Jump
Tyler Ingersoll (Men’s) — 2.20 meters
Andrea Gelvin (Women’s) — 1.03 meters
Triple Jump
Tyler Ingersoll (M) — 8.37 meters
Long Jump
Tyler Ingersoll (M) — 3.80 meters
1500-Meter Run
Keith Franzen (M) — 5:56.70
50-Meter Dash
David Edwards (M) — 7.09 seconds
Aimee Bell (W) — 9.72
200-Meter Dash
David Edwards (M) — 30.13 seconds
Kelley Wilson (W) — 31.63
1500-Meter Power Walk
Rulon Jensen (M) — 8:13.12
Janet Daley (W) — 10:43.67
400-Meter Run
Terry Hubler (M) — 3:11.67
Karla Taylor—Welch (W) — 4:41.92
100-Meter Dash
Tyler Ingersoll (M) — 13.54
Kelley Wilson (W) — 15.43
— Gavin Struve, gstruve@newsminer.com
