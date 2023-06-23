Fischer

Logan Fischer at the plate batting for the Blizzards,

The Alaska Interior Baseball Club 18U enjoyed a season-best result on Friday morning, even if time constraints possibly kept the team from notching their first win.

The game ended in an 8-8 tie against TRPD 18U (Lakeway, Texas) after five innings because the game reached its two-hour time limit. The contest was the Blizzards’ third game in two days at the Pathway Omaha tournament in Nebraska.