2020 was the year sports came to a screeching halt and not all of them got going again. Summer Collegiate Baseball was one of the many victims of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Alaska Goldpanners had their season wiped out.
As of today, however, may all of Fairbanks sing Etta James because At Last.
After nearly two full years, the Goldpanners are back in business today as they travel to Seattle to play the Studs at 5:00 p.m. AKDT. They’ll also play Seattle tomorrow before heading back to Alaska to take on the Peninsula Oilers for a three game series. Then, on June 10, the Panners make their long awaited return to Fairbanks with a 6:30 p.m. game against OC Riptide. This year’s Midnight Sun Game will be held on June 21 against the Everett Merchants.
While there will be a more formal preview for the team next week when they play at Growden Park, there’s still plenty of reason to be excited. This year’s team features players from a host of prestigious universities, including the University of Arizona, Kansas State and KU, Hawaii, Fresno State, and Northern Colorado. Ranging from players fresh out of high school to collegiate redshirt juniors, this year’s team has plenty of talent to behold.
This year’s field manager Anthony Ferro comes from Butte College. Assistant Shane Dudoit comes to Alaska from Trosky Baseball while pitching coach Mark Lindsay hails from Chico State.
The regular season will run through Aug. 4 with the West Coast World Series running from Aug. 7-13 in Lincoln, California. There will be plenty of baseball action to get excited for in the coming months, so if you taste anything in the air, it’s probably excitement.
