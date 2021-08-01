Saturday was a bittersweet moment for the Alaska Goldpanners and the people of Fairbanks. On the one hand, they won for the 11th time in 13 games and got revenge for their loss the night before to the South Carolina Pride.
On the other hand, it was the last time the Goldpanners would take the field at Growden Memorial Park this year.
The game itself was never in question. Alaska got off to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 9-2 win over South Carolina. The bigger story was that for the last time this summer, the 2021 Goldpanners played on their home field. It was a day that wasn’t lost on the team as they gathered to thank the fans at the conclusion of the game.
“The fans in Fairbanks don’t have baseball year round, but when they do they know how to party and have fun here,” said pitcher Bobby Brown. “I’ll be back next year.”
The ‘Panners aren’t done playing yet, of course. They still have two road games in Humboldt, California Monday and Tuesday before competing in the West Coast World Series in Lincoln, California from August 7-13. Still, it was hard to shake off the emotional feeling of what this year has meant to Fairbanks.
2020 saw the Goldpanners’ season canceled, along with the Midnight Sun Game. For this year’s team to play at all was important to the community of the Interior. For that team to then win 30 games while the fans got a peak at some of college baseball’s next big stars meant all the more.
It meant something to those future stars as well.
“It means everything to be an Alaska Goldpanner,” said designated hitter Dom Hughes. “I had a blast this summer. All of the people here have been unbelievable. Everybody’s positive … The fans are a big part of that. If you strike out three times you’ve got to have a smile on your face because you can’t have a frown in front of all these fans and families. The environment of Fairbanks and how much all these people love the ‘Panners means everything.”
Baring the unthinkable, the Alaska Goldpanners will be back again next summer to give the people of Fairbanks another reason to cheer. The Midnight Sun game isn’t going anywhere, either. Saturday, however, was a time to celebrate what the 2021 version of the ‘Panners have done.
“I know I’m speaking for all of the players and coaches when I say this is something that all of us will never forget” said head coach Anthony Ferro. “It’s been an outstanding experience.”
All games the rest of the season can be streamed online via the PannerVision YouTube channel. Monday and Tuesday’s games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. AKDT.