The Alaska Goldpanners took place in the Golden Days Parade that took place on Saturday.
Their mascot Happy Boy was also seen.
Karl Peters steals 2nd base during play against the Michigan Monarchs on Thursday. That game was rain-delayed in the 5th inning and concluded on Saturday. Mark Lindberg photo.
