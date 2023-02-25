Payton Matsui constructed an unusual hat trick with even-strength, short-handed and empty-net goals to power the University of Alaska Fairbanks to a 4-2 road win Friday night at Arizona State University.
Working to keep their hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, the Nanooks (19-10-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period.
Albeit still slim, UAF’s quest for one of the 16 NCAA Tournament spot was bolstered through losses by three of the four teams lingering just above them in the Pairwise rankings. No. 12 Minnesota State, No. 13 Omaha and No. 14 Northeastern all lost Friday night. Two of the other three teams tied for 14th in the rankings designed to reflect the NCAA selection committee’s formula won (Cornell at Brown) and tied (Notre Dame at home vs. Michigan) on Friday night.
Just four minutes into the game, Matsui pushed the puck behind Sun Devils goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter (on an assist by Chase Dubois) for the 1-0 lead. Garrett Pyke seemingly followed with a power-play goal less than 90 seconds later, but a replay review nullified the goal.
Not to be denied, on the next power-play opportunity Pyke absolutely crushed the puck on an assist by Jonny Sorenson and T.J. Lloyd to put a second goal back on the board with 4:39 to play in the period.
The Nanooks found themselves in a precarious position as Matt Koethe went to the locker room for a five-minute cross-checking major, giving ASU (15-19) a man advantage. While UAF goalie Matt Radomsky made several key saves in the first 33 seconds of the penalty, Brady Risk was subsequently sent to the sin bin for tripping.
Radomsky and the Nanooks’ defense came through on the 5-on-3 skate, but Jos Doan eventually found the net with 1:53 to go in the first.
Still at 4-on-5 just 36 seconds later, Matsui capitalized on a breakaway opportunity with a shorthanded goal to extend the UAF lead back to 3-1.
“It was a weird period,” Arizona State coach Greg Powers told the Pac-12 Network during the first intermission. “They’re fighting to get into the tournament, so they’re going to fight hard for 60 minutes.”
The second period was scoreless and without penalty, with Radomsky recording nine of his 33 saves and Semptimphelter turning away 10 Nanooks shots.
Replay was again a beneficiary for Arizona State in the third period, as a review of action showed a puck off Ryan O’Reilly’s stick had rolled just across the line at the 9:49 mark.
For the next 10 minutes, Radomsky fought off a flurry of shots in the third period. He turned away 13 shots — including four after the Sun Devils pulled their goalie with 2:26 to play.
But Matsui, who entered the game with six goals on the season, used the opportunity to put away a third goal for the night on a breakaway with just eight seconds to play, icing the win for UAF.
The Nanooks will be back at Mullett Arena today at 3 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time), seeking to complete a four-game sweep of their independent rival.