The University of Alaska Fairbanks men's basketball team fell behind by early and could never make up the difference in an 81-59 New Year's Eve loss at Alaska Anchorage.
The Seawolves jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first seven minutes and though UAF closed within two -- 20-18 on a 3-pointer by Demarcus Hall-Scriven -- they rebuilt their lead to 10 with 3:23 to play in the half.
UAA took a 10-point lead into the intermission and eventually doubled that advantage with 8:53 to play in the game.
Though the two teams share the crucial sixth place in the GNAC standings, Alaska Anchorage (7-5, 1-2 GNAC) now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Alaska Fairbanks (6-5, 1-2). Only six teams will qualify for the GNAC Tournament this March in Bellingham, Washington.
Tyler Mrus was the sole Nanook in double figures with 14 points.
Da'Zhon Wyche finished with 24 points and Jaron Williams added 16 for the Seawolves.
The Nanooks will remain on the road for their Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 matchups at Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington. UAF returns home on Jan. 12 against Simon Fraser.