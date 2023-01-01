UAA

The University of Alaska Fairbanks men's basketball team fell behind by early and could never make up the difference in an 81-59 New Year's Eve loss at Alaska Anchorage. 

The Seawolves jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first seven minutes and though UAF closed within two -- 20-18 on a 3-pointer by Demarcus Hall-Scriven -- they rebuilt their lead to 10 with 3:23 to play in the half.