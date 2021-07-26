A rain out cancelled Friday night’s Alaska Goldpanners game, resulting in a doubleheader Saturday. Even without batting practice prior to the doubleheader, the team batted stronger than ever for a double victory.
“We didn’t take batting practice,” said Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro. “We knew it was going to be a long day, we just wanted to come out, we wanted to be on the field, we wanted to play.”
Play they did, without a drop of rain in sight.
The Goldpanners (26-9) closed their week-long series against the Boulder Collegians with two wins in their doubleheader to make up for Friday’s rain cancellation. Game one concluded in seven innings at 4-3, while game two ran nine innings with a final score of 9-0.
With the pitching staff for Collegians giving up numerous walks, the ‘Panners had an easy time scoring consecutively for the first four innings of game one. Grady Morgan’s RBI in the bottom of the first sent Luke Glascoe to score first for the Goldpanners. The second and third included solo home runs by Marco Pirruccello and Glascoe, his first of the season.
“The first home run of the summer is always one of the hardest ones to come by,” said Glascoe. “It felt really good off the bat, I was just hitting a fastball and it was right there, I put a good swing on it.”
The fourth brought Carson Gross’ RBI scored by Alaska’s new third baseman Rob Mattai to total 4-0.
In the last inning starter Ian Torpey gave up some hits to the Collegians, which allowed Garrett Fischer and Jackson Chatterton to score. The sixth and seventh included relief pitcher Buddie Pindel of the ‘Panners who, “came in and closed the door for us,” said Ferro. Pindel did allow Fischer to score in the seventh, concluding the game at 4-3.
Game two emphasized Alaska’s at-bat strength even more so than its predecessor with the ‘Panners winning 9-0. The game picked up in the third when centerfielder Dom Hughes hit his second home run for the season, bringing pitcher Bobby Brown to score with him.
The Alaska Goldpanners went on to score a whopping five runs in the third inning and continued on with three in the fifth by Pirruccello, Chase Rodiguez and Blake FitzGerald. In the eighth, Fitzgerald’s RBI prompted Mattai to score for the final time against the Collegians.
Excellent pitching by the ‘Panners forced Boulder scoreless into the ninth. Chris Tonna started, throwing strikes up into the fifth until being replaced by newcomer Noah Woodall. This was Woodall’s first game pitching for the Goldpanners. Augusto Pineda entered the pitching lineup in the sixth, followed by Elijah Dale, RJ Aranda and Hector Garcia.
The Goldpanners’ combination of scoreless pitching and rowdy bats pushed them ahead in their season.
The Goldpanners will begin their final series of six games at home in Growden Park against the South Carolina Pride. The series will begin today at 6:30 p.m.
