A team of young athletes from Hockey Club Fairbanks represented Alaska at the USA Hockey national tournament last week. For the HCF 16 and Under Girls Tier II team, the opportunity was a chance for redemption as they qualified for the championships in 2020 only to have the tournament canceled due to the pandemic.
The HCF team booked their ticket to West Chester, Pennsylvania, after taking second in the Pacific District Championships in Fairbanks in early March (the top two teams in six districts qualify). However, the group had their sights on the championships for much longer.
“This was a redemption year,” assistant coach Dynnea Bezona explained.
The experience held particular significance for the team because many of the players were on a 14 and Under Tier II team that qualified for nationals in 2020. However, the tournament was canceled and so they lost their chance to play on a national level.
The disappointment of 2020 “definitely” lit a fire in the team, Bezona said. Throughout the season, they “absolutely played with every ounce of effort that they had,” she said.
Although just making it to the championships was the culmination of a multi-year goal, the players did not relax once they had punched their tickets. During the tournament, they “came out and fought as well as we could have,” Bezona said. “It was a good run.”
Despite the team’s best efforts, the overall experience was somewhat bittersweet.
Unfortunately, Bezona said, the run ended in “major heartbreak” due to a crushingly close final game. The team made it to the quarter finals before falling to the Little Ceasers in the closing seconds of the game. The ending score was a close 5-4.
The championship spot was a somewhat unexpected ending to an otherwise tough season. Bezona said that the team struggled with low numbers during practices, but continued to “fight hard” throughout a busy schedule that included games across the country. “They certainly earned their spot,” Bezona added.
Bezona credits her fellow coaches — head coaches Togi Letuligasenoa and Luther Brice — for the team’s success. Not only do Letuligasenoa and Brice have “an abundance of experience” developing players into the best athletes that they can be, but they work to know each player as not only an athlete but a person. “Beyond the workouts, they really care about the players,” Bezona said. This helps to build a team culture that leads to success, she explained.
Moreover, the majority of the girls have been playing together for about six years, so the team has good chemistry and a strong bond not only with one another, but with the coaches as well, Bezona said.