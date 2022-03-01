Snowmachine racers Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad bounced back from disappointment in 2021 to reclaim the Iron Dog title last weekend. The pair, who had to scratch in Unalakleet last year, was the first to cross the line on Saturday, finishing around 11 a.m. with a time of 53 hours and 27 minutes.
Aklestad and Olstad were able to build a solid lead over the second place team, Chris Olds and Mike Morgan, who arrived in Wasilla around 1 p.m. In third place was Troy Conlon and Shane Barber, who completed the race with a time of 59 hours, 40 minutes.
This is the third win for Aklestad and the fifth for Olstad and, while the pair was able to repeat, the race was not smooth sailing. “I’ll say without a doubt that was the roughest Iron Dog I’ve ever done,” Aklestad said in a post race interview. “Every single place where it should have been smooth, it was not,” Olstad said.
Like the trail, the weather was less than ideal for the race, with rain at the start, blizzard-like conditions along the coast and flat light throughout the trail. This, combined with heavy and wet snow, led to slightly slower times.
While the trail and weather was challenging, Aklestad and Olstad were lucky in that they had no crashes or mechanical issues, unlike many other racers. One competitor’s snowmachine caught fire–completely destroying the sled–and another veteran racer crashed and suffered a bruised kidney.
A combination of rough conditions and mechanical problems led to many scratches even among experienced competitors.
This year, just completing the race was an accomplishment, as half the field scratched. In total, 16 racers completed the 2022 Iron Dog out of an original field of 28. Nome’s Steffan Booth made history on Saturday as the youngest person to complete the Iron Dog. Booth, 16, raced with his father, Iron Dog veteran Evan Booth. The father and son duo finished 11th among the 16 finishing teams, arriving in Wasilla on Saturday afternoon. The final team finished on Saturday evening.
Winners take home $45,000, second place wins $35,000 and $25,000 goes to third place finishers.