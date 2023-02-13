Hannah 0213

Multi-sport athlete Hannah Aemisegger (No. 14) will play soccer at Roanoke College this fall. Jeff Olsen / For the Daily News-Miner

Hannah Aemisegger confirmed her intentions to play soccer for Roanoke College in a ceremony at Lathrop High School this week

“I committed over the summer in June, so I’ve kind of known for awhile, but as the pieces are slowly getting put into place and it’s becoming more of a realistic idea,” she said of attending the liberal arts college in Salem, Virginia. “It’s definitely surreal to know what’s going to happen, but it’s really exciting.”